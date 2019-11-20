Deals
November 20, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Ardian to sell d&b Audiotechnik with help of Macquarie: sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Ardian has picked investment bank Macquarie (MQG.AX) as its advisor for the sale of German professional loudspeaker maker d&b Audiotechnik, two people close to the matter said.

Ardian is expected to launch an auction shortly for the maker of speakers for stadiums, concert halls and conference rooms, in a deal that may value d&b at more than 600 million euros ($665 million), they said.

Ardian and Macquarie declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below