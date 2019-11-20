Ardian to sell d&b Audiotechnik with help of Macquarie: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Ardian has picked investment bank Macquarie (MQG.AX) as its advisor for the sale of German professional loudspeaker maker d&b Audiotechnik, two people close to the matter said.

Ardian is expected to launch an auction shortly for the maker of speakers for stadiums, concert halls and conference rooms, in a deal that may value d&b at more than 600 million euros ($665 million), they said.

Ardian and Macquarie declined to comment.