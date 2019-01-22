Exclusive: Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source

FILE PHOTO: An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill (AGL.MI) has submitted a bid for the railways and motorway catering unit of France’s Elior (ELIOR.PA), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a separate source told Reuters that Elior was seeking bids by the end of January for its Areas catering business.

Analysts value Areas - which has core earnings of about 200 million euros - at 7.5 to 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) compared to 8 to 11 times for Autogrill or Britain’s SSP Group Plc (SSPG.L).