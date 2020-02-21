Business News
Argentina economic activity edges down 0.3% in December

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity fell 0.3% year-on-year in December, the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said on Friday, the fifth straight month of declines as the country grapples to revive growth.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated an average contraction of 2.1% year-on-year as the country navigates through a serious economic crisis with a tepid economy and stubbornly high inflation that is unlikely to ease soon.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan

