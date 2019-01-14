Argentina is sued in U.S. over GDP-linked securities

(Reuters) - Argentina was sued on Monday for more than $83.7 million by Aurelius Capital Master Ltd, which cited an alleged shortfall of payments owed under two securities offerings linked to the country’s gross domestic product.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. district court in Manhattan, Aurelius said Argentina owed money because its actual real GDP and actual real GDP growth rate in 2013 exceeded the “base case” established in the securities, which were issued in 2005 and 2010.