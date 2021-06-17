Argentina says nearing deal with meat packers to start re-opening beef exports

FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen at a farm in Saladillo, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is close to clinching a deal with meat packers aimed at partially restarting exports next week after a one-month suspension aimed at slowing domestic food price inflation, Production Minister Matias Kulfas said on Thursday.

Argentina, China’s second-biggest beef supplier after Brazil, halted exports for a month in mid-May as it grapples with fast rising domestic food prices. Meat packers have been negotiating a way to lift the curbs amid fears they could be extended.

“We have had several dialogue meetings with meat industry leaders, and we are just finishing adjusting the mechanisms that will be put in place,” Kulfas told local radio.

An announcement of the deal was expected to be made later on Thursday or on Friday, said another government source who asked not to be named due to the political sensitivity of the matter. Access to steak in Argentina, known for its barbecues, is a touchy issue ahead of legislative elections set for November.

“I insist on ensuring that the Argentine table is well supplied,” Kulfas said in the radio interview. Overall inflation in Argentina is currently expected at about 50% this year.

“The idea is to allow meat to be exported again, but we are going to do it with a system that allows us to guarantee a greater presence of meat in the domestic market,” Kulfas added.

In the 12 months through April, meat prices in Argentina soared 60%-70%, according to official data. In the first four months of 2021, 28.8% of the 965,286 tonnes of beef produced in Argentina were exported, of which 76.6% went to China.