Argentina approves corruption plea bargains with Brazil: source

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has reached a deal with Brazil over testimony reached by plea bargains in the “Operation Car Wash” corruption case, a source at Argentina’s main prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

The move may quicken prosecutions related to the sprawling investigation into kickbacks offered by companies for government projects. The probe and related investigations have implicated hundreds of government officials and corporate executives.

Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht SA is at the center of a global investigation involving numerous other firms that paid billions of dollars in bribes to win contracts.

“The information provided by these witnesses will be the thread that unravels the ball,” said the source, who asked not be to named for lack of permission to speak with the press.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office was expected later in the day, the source said.