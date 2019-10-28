Argentine cenbank will do all possible to protect reserves: Sandleris

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina central bank president Guido Sandleris pledged to do all possible to protect the bank’s international reserves as the South American country transitions to a new leftist government amid swirling economic crisis.

Sandleris said the central bank will hold meetings with the team of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri in Sunday’s presidential election, in order to help with a smooth transition.

In the early hours of Monday, the central bank announced it would tighten a restriction on dollar purchasing to $200 a month for individuals, down from $10,000 a month, until December, when the new government will be in place.