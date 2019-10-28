World News
October 28, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Argentine cenbank will do all possible to protect reserves: Sandleris

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina central bank president Guido Sandleris pledged to do all possible to protect the bank’s international reserves as the South American country transitions to a new leftist government amid swirling economic crisis.

Sandleris said the central bank will hold meetings with the team of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri in Sunday’s presidential election, in order to help with a smooth transition.

In the early hours of Monday, the central bank announced it would tighten a restriction on dollar purchasing to $200 a month for individuals, down from $10,000 a month, until December, when the new government will be in place.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; writing by Cassandra Garrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below