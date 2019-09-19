China customs says approves some Argentina meat plants for shipments

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs said on Monday that it has approved some Argentina meat processing plants for exports, the General Customs Office said in an email to Reuters.

The customs office also said it has made checks on meat exporters in the South American country recommended by the Argentinian government lately.

It did not say which companies were approved or specify the type of meat processed at the plants.

Reuters reported over the weekend that Beijing has recently inspected Argentine local meat plants and cattle ranchers in Argentina were looking to get more local meatpacking plants approved by Beijing.