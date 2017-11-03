Former Argentina Vice President Boudou arrested: source

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Amado Boudou, who had been former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez’s vice president, was arrested on Friday, the second major official in her government to face detention, according to a person involved in the investigation.

File photo: Amado Boudou speaks during a conference with students in a university auditorium at El Salvador University, in San Salvador May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Police arrested Boudou and associate Jose Maria de Nunez Carmona in an upscale neighborhood of Buenos Aires for racketeering and money laundering, state-run news agency Telam also reported.

Boudou has denied wrongdoing in the past, but it was not immediately possible to reach him for comment.

Fernandez’s former planning minister, Julio De Vido, was arrested on Oct. 25.