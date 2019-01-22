Advent to buy 51 percent of Argentine credit card company Prisma

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Advent International investment fund will buy 51 percent of Argentina’s Prisma company, which issues Visa and other credit cards, for more than $700 million, Economic Policy Secretary Miguel Braun tweeted on Tuesday.

Without giving a figure for the purchase, Advent issued a press release later in the day putting the full value of Prisma at $1.42 billion. The company’s existing shareholders will retain a 49-percent stake, Advent said.

Prisma also issues Banelco and Monedero debit cards.

“Advent makes an investment in the country that exceeds 700 million dollars, equivalent to 51 percent of Prisma’s shares,” said Braun’s tweet.

The break up of Prisma, formerly owned by Visa International and 14 banks that operate in Argentina, is part of President Mauricio Macri’s effort at increasing competition in Latin America’s No. 3 economy after eight years of heavy state intervention under the previous administration.