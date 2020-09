FILE PHOTO: Argentine one hundred peso bills are displayed in this picture illustration taken September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/Illustration

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires province, which is restructuring around $7 billion in bonds, said on Monday that it had extended a deadline for the invitation to creditors until Oct. 9 after the previous cut-off passed without a deal at the end of last week.