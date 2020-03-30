Exclusive: Argentina to lay out debt restructuring 'guideposts' this week

FILE PHOTO: The silhouette of the dome of the Argentine National Congress is seen as senators debate inside during an extraordinary session on the debate of a bill on renegotiation of the public external debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina’s government is set to lay out “guideposts” for its near $70 billion restructuring of foreign debt, though is not yet ready to make a formal proposal to creditors, a person briefed on the government’s plans told Reuters on Monday.

The South American country, which had initially set the end of March as a deadline for reaching a deal with bondholders, has faced delays in the process due to the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered global economies and shut down borders.

The person, who asked not to be identified because the ongoing talks are not public, added that the Argentine government also intended to make a roughly $225 million interest payment due on Tuesday as it looked to keep creditors at ease.

Argentina’s economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.