Argentina working to amend debt offer, but 'slim margin' for changes: minister

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government is working to make amendments on a proposal to restructure around $65 billion in debt to win over creditors, though has only a “thin margin” to make any changes, the country’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday.

In a statement Guzman said an extension to June 12 for talks would give the country time to make the amendments, and that while the two sides were getting closer, there was still a long way to go. He indicated the deadline could be extended further.