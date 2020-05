FILE PHOTO: Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has not received a new counter-proposal from bondholders since rejecting one earlier in its debt restructuring negotiations, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said in a virtual conference on Friday.

Argentina is working to strike a deal to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt by May 22 after an initial deadline passed without a pact.