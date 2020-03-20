Business News
Argentina needs substantial debt relief from private creditors: IMF

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Argentina needs substantial debt relief from private creditors to restore debt sustainability with a high degree of probability to the economically challenged South American country.

“We look forward to a collaborative process of engagement between Argentina and its private creditors with a view to reaching an agreement that commands high creditor participation,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement accompanying a technical analysis of Argentina’s public debt sustainability.

