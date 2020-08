FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference in Rabat, Morocco, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund congratulated Argentina and its creditors on Tuesday for the “significant step” of reaching a debt agreement.

“Look forward to a successful conclusion in the interest of all,” said Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva in a tweet.