Exclusive: Argentine debt talks could reach a breakthrough in days - source

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the facade of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s talks with creditors over restructuring around $65 billion in foreign debt could reach a breakthrough “in a matter of days,” a source close to the negotiations and familiar with the government’s thinking told Reuters on Friday.

“There has been notable progress and a comprehensive deal is certainly possible in a matter of days, not months,” the person said, asking not to be named as the talks were private.

The South American grains producer is at a critical juncture in the talks, which are key to avoiding a messy default that would threaten to leave the country locked out of international capital markets as its already fragile economy suffers from the coronavirus pandemic.