Argentina government confident of 'high acceptance' in bond revamp: official source

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government is confident of obtaining “high acceptance” in its foreign bond restructuring invitation that closes on Friday afternoon, an official source said, asking not to be named as the process is confidential.
Argentina, which is restructuring around $65 billion in foreign-law bonds, struck a breakthrough agreement with its main creditor groups earlier this month, strongly bolstering chances that the offer would gain the necessary bondholder support.
