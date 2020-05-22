Argentine ambassador to U.S. says country to postpone bond payment due Friday: letter

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s ambassador to United States said the South American country will postpone the payment on three bonds due on Friday.
In a letter shared by the Argentine embassy in the United States, Jorge Arguello said the payment postponement is in light of the prospect of reaching deal with creditors.
Argentina is working to reach an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of about $65 billion of foreign debt under an extended deadline.
Reporting by Cassandra Garrison