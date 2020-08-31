Argentina's Guzman says 93.55% of bonds tendered in debt restructuring

FILE PHOTO: Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 11, 2020.REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s $65 billion debt restructuring gained huge majority support with creditors tendering 93.55% of the eligible bonds, the country’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman said at a press conference on Monday, allowing a near full revamp of the debt.

The deal would allow Argentina to restructure 99% of the total eligible debt, Guzman added, key as the country battles to exit default, revive an economy in its third year of recession and start debt talks with the International Monetary Fund.