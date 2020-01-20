Argentina economy ministry exchanges $1.66 billion of debt for later maturing bills

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy ministry said on Monday that it had exchanged Treasury bills with an original face value of 99.6 billion Argentine pesos ($1.66 billion) in a debt swap auction to help push back its repayment schedule amid a wider economic crisis.

The ministry held an auction on Monday of the new peso-denominated bills to holders of five older instruments, on which the government was facing near-term repayments starting in February adding up to around $2.44 billion.

(The story officially corrects figure)