Business News
January 20, 2020 / 9:49 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Argentina economy ministry exchanges $1.66 billion of debt for later maturing bills

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy ministry said on Monday that it had exchanged Treasury bills with an original face value of 99.6 billion Argentine pesos ($1.66 billion) in a debt swap auction to help push back its repayment schedule amid a wider economic crisis.

The ministry held an auction on Monday of the new peso-denominated bills to holders of five older instruments, on which the government was facing near-term repayments starting in February adding up to around $2.44 billion.

(The story officially corrects figure)

Reporting by Jorge Iorio and Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below