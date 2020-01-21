Argentina government to propose debt sustainability bill to ease credit crunch

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will send a bill to Congress to restore public debt sustainability, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Tuesday, as Latin America’s no. 3 economy prepares to confront its looming debt pile.

“This bill, this law (which will be sent to Congress) will give us conditions to be able to structure and execute the operations necessary to achieve the objective of restoring the sustainability of public debt,” Guzman said.

Guzman, who has been tapped by new center-left President Alberto Fernandez to lead debt talks, requested that bondholders voluntarily restructure public debt in an orderly way through a “comprehensive macroeconomic program.”

Argentina is seeking to negotiate with its creditors for the restructuring of about $100 billion in sovereign debt, which Fernandez has said the country cannot afford to pay until it revives its stalled economy.

Argentina is also continuing talks this week with the International Monetary Fund, which has a $57-billion financing program with the country, Guzman said.