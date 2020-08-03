Argentine lawmaker, sources, say debt deal near on eve of deadline

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine lawmaker and sources told Reuters on Monday that a breakthrough in debt restructuring talks was near, on the eve of deadline to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt.

The silhouette of the dome of the Argentine National Congress is seen as senators debate inside during an extraordinary session on the debate of a bill on renegotiation of the public external debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Mounting expectations of such a deal lifted the country’s sovereign bonds around 1% in the afternoon, reversing an early decline, while stocks jumped.

The South American country and its creditors have been at an impasse over proposals to revamp the debt ahead of the Aug. 4 deadline. Earlier, creditors had rejected the country’s “final” offer and rallied behind a counterproposal.

Ruling party deputy Fernanda Vallejos told Reuters in a message that a deal was “near to closing” after Economy Minister Martin Guzman had met with lawmakers.

“He gave us reason to feel optimistic that there are significant chances of success in closing the negotiation,” she added.

A source close to the negotiation said a deal has been “struck” between creditors and the government.

A second person close to the talks said Argentina and creditors were holding discussions “as we speak” toward an agreement to bridge the gap of around 3 cents on the dollar between the most recent rival proposals.

That would value the offer near 54.8 cents, the person added. The Economy Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

“Rumors are full and the markets are flying. It will be several hours until they say exactly how everything is coming,” one official source told Reuters.

Local publication Clarin reported, citing sources, that Guzman had made an amended proposal to creditors tweaking coupon payment dates to improve the value of the offer. El Cronista reported, citing sources, that an “oral agreement” had been reached with a large number of creditors.

The government has been weighing whether to extend negotiations until later in August to give more time for the two sides to reach a deal.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Guzman had been adamant that an offer made in early July, following months of talks, was the recession-hit country’s maximum.

“We can’t offer creditors more,” Guzman told local outlet Pagina12 on Sunday.

“If there’s no deal we will advance with the IMF on a new program and come back to talk with the private sector in six or eight months, but with a deeper restructuring proposal.”

Last month, Reuters reported that the government may bend on legal terms, while one source had said Argentina may find ways to improve its offer without increasing cash flow.

Argentina, a major grains producer that has been in default since May, struck a $57 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in 2018.

Guzman has said Argentina is assessing options ahead of the Tuesday deadline, though the government has hinted at a delay.

Argentina’s largest province, Buenos Aires, did extend the deadline on its own $7 billion debt talks until Aug. 14 on Monday after a previous date of July 31 passed without a deal.