S&P raises Argentina's long-term foreign currency rating to 'CCC+'

(Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Monday upgraded Argentina’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘SD’ citing the conclusion of prolonged foreign and local law foreign currency debt restructurings.

S&P also said here that the outlook on Argentina's long-term ratings was stable to account for certain macroeconomic risks against the fiscal space provided by the various debt restructurings.

The agency’s action comes after Argentina took a debt revamp over $100 billion with local bond exchange on Friday.