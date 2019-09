FILE PHOTO: Governor of Argentina's Central Bank Guido Sandleris attends a news conference at the Central Bank in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank will maintain a tight monetary policy despite changes to recently implemented currency restrictions, central bank President Guido Sandleris said on Monday.

On Sunday, Argentina imposed capital controls in a bid to stem a currency rout that is sharpening the risk of default.

Speaking at a press conference, Sandleris said Argentina’s financial system was “solid.”