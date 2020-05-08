Business News
May 8, 2020 / 12:35 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Argentina issues $1.76 billion in swap as deadline approaches on debt proposal

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina said on Thursday it had exchanged treasury bonds in local currency for new instruments worth a total of 118.365 billion pesos ($1.76 billion) on the eve of a deadline for creditors to accept a massive debt restructuring offer.

The Economy Ministry said it swapped the treasury bonds for inflation-adjustable securities maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The ministry received 998 offers totaling $2.77 billion, it said.

The swap is part of Argentina’s effort to give itself breathing room to renegotiate a more significant level of international debt with its creditors.

Friday is the deadline for private bondholders to agree to Argentina’s restructuring proposal related to $65 billon in foreign debt.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below