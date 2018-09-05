FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentine economy minister says making progress in IMF talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister on Wednesday said he has had productive talks with top International Monetary Fund officials over changes to the IMF’s $50 billion aid package, but warned that progress on improving the country’s economy is likely to be slow.

Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne talks to the media after his meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I see with enormous confidence the advance we have made” in these discussions, Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said at a press conference at IMF headquarters. He will head back to Buenos Aires on Wednesday, he said, but Argentine negotiators will remain in Washington to continue talks at a technical level.

Dujovne also said he had not discussed a possible loan from the United States, contrary to an Argentine media report earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Dan Burns; editing by Diane Craft

