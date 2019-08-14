Argentine opposition candidate Fernandez says Macri's new economic measures are too late

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez speaks during the primary elections, at a cultural centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez said Argentina risks running out of foreign currency reserves due to its economic crisis, in an interview on Wednesday with El Destape Radio.

Fernandez said the new economic measures announced by Macri earlier on Wednesday, including lower taxes and welfare subsidies, are positive, but too late. He also said it does not make sense to meet with Macri, but said he will help the government.

Macri said he was willing to meet with the opposition when he announced the new economic measures.