August 31, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany hopeful Argentine economy will stabilize after IMF deal

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a financing deal between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hopes the two sides will find solutions to stabilize the economic situation in the South American country, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

People walk by the Central Bank in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“Argentina and the IMF are holding constructive talks. We assume that the IMF and Argentina will find good solutions,” the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

