FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Argentina, IMF continue talks to strengthen backstop-IMF spokesman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Argentina and the International Monetary Fund are making progress in their discussions to strengthen the $50 billion IMF-backed financial backstop for the Latin American country, with an aim “to conclude as rapidly as possible,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference to discuss the IMF's views on economic policy priorities in the year ahead in Washington January 17, 2013. IMF Director of External Relations Gerry Rice is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

“Progress is being made in those discussions, which are now continuing at the technical level, and again, on how to further strengthen the Argentine authorities’ program, which is backed by the IMF,” Rice told a regular IMF media briefing, adding that Argentine officials were still in Washington for the talks.

Rice repeated IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde’s statement on Tuesday that the common objective of the IMF and Argentina was “to reach a rapid conclusion to present a proposal to the IMF’s executive board.”

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.