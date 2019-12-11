Argentine economy minister Guzman met IMF's Georgieva before inauguration: IMF spokesman

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s new economy minister Martin Guzman met with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva in the United States prior to his formal appointment and the inauguration this week of President Alberto Fernandez, an IMF spokesman said on Wednesday.

The IMF mission head for Argentina Luis Cubeddu was also present, the spokesman said, without giving further details about the meeting.

Argentina has a $57 billion financing package with the IMF, agreed under former President Mauricio Macri in 2018.