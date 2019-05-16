Argentina posts primary fiscal surplus of 499 million pesos in April

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina ran a primary fiscal surplus of 499 million pesos ($11.16 million) in April versus a deficit of 10.342 billion pesos in the same month a year earlier, the country’s Treasury Ministry said on Thursday.

The country posted a primary fiscal deficit in March, but had a first-quarter surplus of 10.347 billion pesos, Treasury Minister Nicolás Dujovne said last month, equivalent to 0.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.