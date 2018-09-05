FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Progress made toward strengthening Argentina program: IMF's Lagarde

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that she and Argentina’s Finance Minister made progress toward strengthening the IMF-backed program for Argentina in the face of market volatility.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde greets Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne at the IMF in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. Jose Luis Magana/Pool via REUTERS

“Our discussions will now continue at a technical level and, as stated before, our common objective is to reach a rapid conclusion to present a proposal to the IMF Executive Board,” Lagarde said after meeting with Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne and central bank deputy governor Gustavo Cañonero.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
