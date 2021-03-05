Argentine economy expected to grow 6.2% in 2021: central bank poll

FILE PHOTO: Residents of the Villa 31 shop during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy is expected to grow 6.2% in 2021, according to a central bank poll on Friday, while annual 2021 inflation was seen at 48.1%, a slight improvement over the previous month’s forecast.

The poll, based on a survey of 43 experts, estimated that the average nominal exchange rate would hit 118.6 pesos per dollar in December 2021 and 163.65 pesos per dollar by the end of 2022.

The monthly poll, carried out from Feb. 24-26, said closely watched monthly inflation was likely to have been around 3.5% in February.