FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 31, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

World Bank offers 'strong support' for Argentina amid market turbulence

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank expressed “strong support” for Argentina on Friday, days before the government of President Mauricio Macri was set to unveil new economic measures in a bid to calm market jitters that sparked a 30 percent dive in the local currency.

A man looks at a currency exchange electronic board in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“The World Bank expresses its strong support to Argentina in the current context of continued market turbulence,” a spokesman for the global poverty-fighting institution said. 

The World Bank plans to make $1.75 billion in previously announced commitments available to the country within the next 12 months, the spokesman said. A program to strengthen and expand support for children would be considered by the World Bank board within several weeks, he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.