Argentina government hires Lazard, HSBC and Bank of America to broker debt restructuring

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Sunday it had hired Lazard as financial advisor and Bank of America and HSBC as debt placement agents for the debt restructuring process it hopes to close by the end of March.

In a brief statement the Finance Ministry limited itself to disclosing the names of the financial institutions that will be intermediaries for the restructuring of close to $100 billion in public debt.

The operation is backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the talks are expected to continue from Monday in Buenos Aires.