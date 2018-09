BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina is negotiating a credit line for between $5 billion and $10 billion with the United States, local media outlet Infobae reported on Wednesday as the South American country negotiates changes to a $50 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

A man stands outside the Stock Exchange building in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A spokesman for Argentina’s Treasury Ministry had no immediate comment.