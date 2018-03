BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s current account deficit widened to $8.738 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, up from $8.261 billion in the third quarter and $4.158 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For full-year 2017, Argentina posted a $30.792 billion current account deficit, up from $14.693 billion in 2016.