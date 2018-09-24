FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Argentina to add $3 billion to $5 billion to IMF standby deal: La Nacion

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will add $3 billion to $5 billion in additional credit to a $50 billion standby deal the country signed with the IMF in June to cover its financing needs, La Nacion newspaper reported on its website on Monday, citing official sources.

A man walks the street near the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

It was not immediately possible to confirm details of the report. President Mauricio Macri is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is due to hold talks with foreign investors and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Scott Squires; Editing by Daniel Flynn

