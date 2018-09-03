Argentina to alter export taxes as part of fiscal tightening push

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Argentine government said on Monday it plans to alter the taxes charged on some commodities exports, the first in a series of fiscal measures expected to be announced during the day aimed at shoring up investor confidence after a nearly 50 percent fall in the peso so far this year.

“The national government has adopted the decision to proceed to modify some of the export rights of grains, oilseeds and their by-products,” a resolution published in the official gazette said.

The announcement did not say whether the taxes would be raised or expanded, but the government of President Mauricio Macri is under strong pressure to increase revenue. The announcement also did not say when the taxes would be changed, or give other details.

The measure follows a week of turmoil in which the peso lost 16 percent of its value after a surprise announcement by Macri - that he would ask the International Monetary Fund for early release of funds to shore up investor confidence about Argentina’s ability to make its bond payments next year.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has promised to announce later on Monday measures to cut the country’s 2019 primary deficit - its borrowing needs before debt servicing - in an effort to stem the slide in the peso, one of the world’s worst performing currencies this year.

Government officials will hold meetings with the IMF in Washington this week to hammer out a deal allowing early cash disbursements under a $50 billion standby finance pact reached with the fund earlier this year.

Macri, a free-markets advocate, was elected in 2015 on promises of “normalizing” the economy after eight years of heavy state intervention under previous President Cristina Fernandez. But his policies have not attracted the investment he said would be needed to set the stage for sustained growth in Latin America’s third biggest economy.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink this year while inflation soars more than 30 percent. A plank of Macri’s 2015 election platform was to cut the country’s fiscal deficit by reducing the expensive public utility subsidies favored by Fernandez.

But cutting those subsidies has put upward pressure on inflation by sharply increasing household electricity, heating gas and water bills, leaving Macri caught between voters tired of fiscal belt-tightening on one hand and investor pressure for spending cuts on the other.