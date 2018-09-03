FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina to change export taxes, announce other fiscal measures

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will change export taxes and announce other fiscal measures on Monday as the government heads into talks with the International Monetary Fund aimed at speeding up a standby finance pact aimed at ensuring it can make its bond payments.

A man walks outside a building in Buenos Aires’ financial district, Argentina September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

As Argentina drafts plans to cut its budget deficit to convince nervous investors it can pay its debts, President Mauricio Macri was scheduled to make a televised address at 8:30 am (1130 GMT).

“The national government has adopted the decision to proceed to modify some of the export rights of grains, oilseeds and their by-products,” said the resolution published in the gazette.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has promised to announce later on Monday measures to cut the South American country’s 2019 primary deficit - its borrowing needs before debt servicing - in an effort to stem the slide in the peso, one of the world’s worst performing currencies this year.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrea Ricci

