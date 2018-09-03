Argentina to change export taxes, announce other fiscal measures

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will change export taxes and announce other fiscal measures on Monday as the government heads into talks with the International Monetary Fund aimed at speeding up a standby finance pact aimed at ensuring it can make its bond payments.
As Argentina drafts plans to cut its budget deficit to convince nervous investors it can pay its debts, President Mauricio Macri was scheduled to make a televised address at 8:30 am (1130 GMT).
“The national government has adopted the decision to proceed to modify some of the export rights of grains, oilseeds and their by-products,” said the resolution published in the gazette.
Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has promised to announce later on Monday measures to cut the South American country’s 2019 primary deficit - its borrowing needs before debt servicing - in an effort to stem the slide in the peso, one of the world’s worst performing currencies this year.
