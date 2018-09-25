Argentina's central banker resigns in the midst of IMF talks

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank governor resigned on Tuesday in the midst of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, dealing a blow to President Mauricio Macri’s efforts to shore up investor confidence and sending the peso sliding.

Former governor of Argentina's central bank, Luis Caputo, speaks alongside Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 4, 2018. Picture taken May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Luis Caputo’s surprise resignation after just three months in the role came as a nationwide strike by unions, called to protest Macri’s handling of the economy, shuttered public transit and ports across the country.

Former Economic Policy Secretary Guido Sandleris, who holds a doctorate in economics from Columbia University, was named as Caputo’s replacement.

At the center of emerging market jitters in recent months, Argentina has seen its peso currency lose more than 50 percent of its value so far this year amid worries about the government’s ability to pay its foreign debts.

That run on the peso led Argentina to secure a $50 billion credit line from the IMF in June, negotiations in which Sandleris was involved.

In a statement, Sandleris said the central bank under his leadership would “work to recover the stability and predictability of prices,” and that its main objective would be to reduce inflation.

Macri’s government has struggled to tame inflation expected to top 40 percent this year, driven by the slide in its currency. The country’s economic woes have been exacerbated by a severe drought this year that crippled the grain export sector.

Argentina is in talks with the IMF for additional financing, negotiations which a government source said on Monday should be wrapped up in coming days.

The IMF said in a statement that it looked forward to working with Sandleris and was seeking to conclude the talks with Argentina “in very short order.”

SECOND RESIGNATION

Caputo, a former finance minister whose appointment three months ago was supposed to restore investors’ faith in monetary policy, is the second Argentine central bank president to resign this year.

“This resignation is due to personal reasons, with the conviction that a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund will reestablish confidence in the fiscal, financial, monetary and exchange rate situation,” the central bank said in a statement.

The bank did not give further details, but Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne - a close ally of Sandleris - was reported by Argentine media to be at odds with Caputo in recent weeks.

A hike in central bank benchmark interest rates to 60 percent in August has failed to stem the slide in the peso, and Macri said on Monday that the fresh IMF talks would lay out a clear direction in monetary policy. Local media have also reported the government is considering introducing a trading band for the peso.

“The timing could not be worse for Argentina,” said Paul Greer, Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Emerging Market Debt Fund. “Negotiations with the IMF about an expanded and revamped program have taken longer than expected, and Caputo’s resignation will only add to investor uncertainty.”

The peso ARS=RASL initially fell nearly 7 percent in response to the news, with trade thin due to the national strike. But it recovered after the central bank intervened in the currency futures market, closing down 3 percent at 38.50 to the dollar, traders said.

The Merval stock index .MERV rose more than 2 percent, led by energy stocks that price their sales in dollars.

Speaking from New York, Dujovne threw his support behind Sandleris.

“Just as in the finance ministry we have been working to overcome the fiscal deficit ... now in the central bank under Sandleris’ leadership we will begin to defeat inflation,” Dujovne said.

But the peso’s volatility would continue until there was greater clarity on policy, said Delphos Investment in its daily report.

“Caputo’s resignation could mean a reconfiguration of monetary and exchange rate policy in the framework of negotiations with the IMF,” it said.