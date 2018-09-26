FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 26, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Argentine peso weakens as investors await IMF deal

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened weaker on Wednesday as investors awaited details of a revised lending agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and indication of whether the central bank will intervene less to support the currency.

A man sleeps outside a bank in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The peso slipped 0.26 percent in thin early trade to 38.60 to the dollar as investors waited for hints of the direction of monetary policy under new Central Bank governor Guido Sanderlis, who was appointed on Tuesday after his predecessor unexpectedly resigned.

“Traders are waiting to see if the new head of the central bank will continue with market interventions or adopt a freer flotation, more in line with the vision of the IMF,” said Gustavo Ber of consultancy Estudio Ber.

Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Tuesday in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, that details of the revised IMF deal were being finalised and should be announced on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Scott Squires; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.