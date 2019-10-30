Argentine President-elect's economic transition team would include advisers Kulfas, Todesca: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez looks on as he attends the oath of office of Tucuman Governor Juan Manzur, in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez would include advisers Matias Kulfas and Cecilia Todesca in any economic transition team, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as markets watch for the make-up of the Peronist’s likely core economic team.

Kulfas and Todesca are both economists who held senior roles at Argentina’s central bank during the administration of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.