Argentine President-elect's economic transition team would include advisers Kulfas, Todesca: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez looks on as he attends the oath of office of Tucuman Governor Juan Manzur, in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez would include advisers Matias Kulfas and Cecilia Todesca in any economic transition team, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as markets watch for the make-up of the Peronist’s likely core economic team.

Kulfas and Todesca are both economists who held senior roles at Argentina’s central bank during the administration of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick Zieminski

