Argentina presidential front-runner says he won't spark default

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine center-left presidential front-runner Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday that his policies would not lead to a debt default, adding that in a call with President Mauricio Macri, both agreed they wanted market volatility to stabilize.

Fernandez said he and his team “feel that the people have supported our proposal ... and that proposal contemplates neither a default nor a risk of not paying debt, nor failing to recognize the state’s obligations,” he said.

Fernandez was the first-placed candidate in a shock primary election result on Sunday that has sent tremors through the Argentine economy, badly hurting the peso and local stock market.