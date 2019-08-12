Argentina's Macri says primary was 'bad election' for his coalition

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri gestures before casting his vote at a polling station during the primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri told his supporters that the country’s primary vote on Sunday was a “bad election” for his coalition ahead of the official results.

“Recognizing that we have had a bad election, that forces us, starting tomorrow, to redouble our efforts so that in October we will get the support that is needed to continue the change,” Macri said.

Though official results were more than an hour behind schedule, Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez was seen leading as much as 10 percentage points ahead of Macri, according to several Argentine TV stations.