FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday that sales tax will be eliminated on some basic food products, including bread, sugar and milk, until the end of year.

The announcement is the latest in a series of economic relief measures Macri announced this week after a stunning upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez in Sunday’s primary election.