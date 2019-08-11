Opposition candidate Fernandez seen ahead of President Macri in Argentina primary: local TV

Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez gestures as he casts a vote at a polling station during the primary elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez was seen leading President Mauricio Macri as polls closed in Argentina’s primary election on Sunday, according to Argentine TV stations TN, Cronica and A24.

Fernandez, whose running mate is former President Cristina Fernandez, is the main opposition to incumbent Macri.

Under local law no detailed projections could be released until three hours after polls closed at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).