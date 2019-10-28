Argentina president-elect Fernandez, Macri meet after decisive vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s president-elect Alberto Fernandez arrived to the presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Monday morning to meet with outgoing incumbent Mauricio Macri, where the two are expected to discuss the transition of power.
Peronist Fernandez swept into power on Sunday, ousting conservative leader Macri in an election result that shifts Latin America’s No. 3 economy firmly back toward the left amid swirling economic crisis and rising debt fears.
Reporting by Adam Jourdan