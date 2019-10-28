Argentina president-elect Fernandez, Macri meet after decisive vote

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves as he arrives for a meeting with President-elect Alberto Fernandez at the presidential palace Casa Rosada, after Fernandez won in the presidential elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s president-elect Alberto Fernandez arrived to the presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Monday morning to meet with outgoing incumbent Mauricio Macri, where the two are expected to discuss the transition of power.

Peronist Fernandez swept into power on Sunday, ousting conservative leader Macri in an election result that shifts Latin America’s No. 3 economy firmly back toward the left amid swirling economic crisis and rising debt fears.