FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez speaks during the primary elections, at a cultural centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s center-left presidential front runner Alberto Fernandez said the peso currency at 60 per U.S. dollar “seems fine,” in an interview with local Radio Mitre.

The peso closed 7.14% weaker on Wednesday at 60.2 per dollar, traders said, following three days of volatility triggered by Fernandez’s wider-than-expected primary election victory on Sunday.